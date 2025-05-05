Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Creative Asset Program Grant

    The Pennsylvania Creative Asset Program supports small- to mid-sized creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs that align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. 

    Contact Us

    Program Overview

    The Pennsylvania Creative Asset Program supports small- to mid-sized creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs that align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. 

    Program Features:

    • Funding to support creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs.
    • Collaboration and networking opportunities for grantees. This may include webinars organized by grantee discipline (theatre, orchestra, museum, etc.) and/or PA Creative Industries’ focus areas (Asset Development, Workforce Development, Community Development, Visibility, Policy).
    • Grants are non-matching.
    • One application per organization, per year, may be submitted.
    • Anticipated grant amounts will range between $10,000-$15,000 per organization.
    • This is a reimbursement-based grant program, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment to receive funding.
    • Grant awards may be subject to the National Endowment for the Arts’ (a federal agency) General Terms and Conditions-Appendix A: GTC-PARTNERSHIP-FY25-PLUS-6-25-25-FINAL.pdf.

    Learn More

    Application Opens: Monday, February 2, 2026

    Application Closes: Monday, March 16, 2026

    Performance period:  July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027

    2026-2027 Creative Asset Program application guidelines (PDF)