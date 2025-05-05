Apply for a Capacity Building Grant

Strategies for Succes is a participatory, multi-year, multi-level capacity-building program that addresses and supports organizational development with an emphasis on entities serving historically under-represented communities. Support is provided through implementation awards, technical assistance, and professional development workshops and conferences.

Program participants work with an organizational development consultant during the program period to achieve short- and long-term goals. Participation in this program is based on three levels of organizational readiness - Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. Funding and continued participation at each level is dependent on meeting eligibility and participation requirements, including an annual evaluation.