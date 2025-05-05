Apply for a Capacity Building Grant

Strategies for Success - Program Overview
Strategies for Succes is a participatory, multi-year, multi-level capacity-building program that addresses and supports organizational development with an emphasis on entities serving historically under-represented communities. Support is provided through implementation awards, technical assistance, and professional development workshops and conferences.
Program participants work with an organizational development consultant during the program period to achieve short- and long-term goals. Participation in this program is based on three levels of organizational readiness - Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. Funding and continued participation at each level is dependent on meeting eligibility and participation requirements, including an annual evaluation.
How to Apply
Interested applicants to Strategies for Success should read the current year guidelines, which will be available on this site in late fall 2025.
Contact Us
For more information about the program and how to apply, contact Dana Payne, Director of Capacity Building and Creative Asset Development, at danpayne@pa.gov or 717-525-5544.