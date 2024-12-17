Skip to main content

    FOR VENDORS

    Manage Your PA Supplier Portal Account

    ATTENTION:

    Use Edge or Chrome to access the PA Supplier Portal.

    • Do not use Mozilla Firefox or Safari browsers.
    • Do not use cell phones or tablets.

    About the PA Supplier Portal

    The PA Supplier Portal is a secure self-service website providing authorized account administrative users access to self-management of their account data.  The PA Supplier Portal is the only method to maintain supplier information.

    The Office of the Budget will not make changes to supplier data via any other process. 

    PA Supplier Portal Administrator Support

    • If your vendor number begins with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 and you are the designated administrator, select from the topics below under the "How To ..." section for help including information for forgotten User ID, password assistance, and multifactor authentication (MFA).
    • To display your current account administrator, enter the PA Supplier Portal, select Supplier Registration on the left navigation bar, and enter your Tax ID Number and Vendor Number.
    • If you do not have a PA Supplier Portal vendor account, return to the Vendor Registration page to begin the registration process.

     

