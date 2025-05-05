Register as a Procurement Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Procurement Vendors
You should choose Procurement as your vendor type if one of the following describes you:
- Procurement,
- COSTARS,
- Bids,
- IFB,
- ITQ,
- R3-RFQ,
- RFGA,
- RFI,
- RFP,
- RFQUAL-P3,
- SFP,
- Small Diverse Business,
- Small Business,
- Woman-owned Business,
- Veteran-owned Business,
- Contracts,
- Auto ITQ,
- Construction,
- eMarketplace.
For further instructions on registering as a Procurement vendor, select the MP4 option below to watch video instructions or the PDF option for written step-by-step instructions.