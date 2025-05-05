Register as a Non-Procurement Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Non-Procurement Vendors
Non-Procurement vendors cannot self-certify as a small, diverse business or place bids.
Choose Non-Procurement as your vendor type if one of the following describes you:
- Borrower/Loan Recipient,
- Day Care,
- Fire Company,
- Grantee or Grant Recipient,
- Government Entities,
- Other Non-Procurement,
- Real Estate Leasing or Lessor,
- School District or Cyber School,
- Service Provider to Victim of Crime or Victim of Crime,
- Utility Provider.
For further instructions on registering as a Non-Procurement vendor, select the MP4 option below to watch video instructions or the PDF option for written step-by-step instructions.