Foreign (Address based outside the United States (U.S.))
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires vendors based outside the United States to provide a Form W8, identifying the individual's or entity's foreign tax identification number, or FTIN. Each Form W8 pertains to specific types of entities. Please review the descriptions below and select the appropriate form for your organization.
Only one W8 form may be submitted for the registration. The W8 form must include an FTIN.
Registration Forms
W8 forms are located on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.
Click the hyperlink: Visit the IRS website and use the search box to search for W8 to find additional instructions and the actual forms. One of the following forms must be completed, signed, and attached to the email you'll submit to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Vendor Data Management Unit (VCMU).
- W8BEN - For use by individuals only. Certificate of Foreign Status of Beneficial Owner for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (Individuals).
- W8BENE - For use by entities. Certificate of Status of Beneficial Owner for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (Entities).
- W8ECI - Certificate of Foreign Person’s Claim that Income is Effectively Connected with the conduct of a Trade or business in the United States.
- W8EXP - Certificate of Foreign Government or Other Foreign Organization for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (For use by foreign governments, international organizations, foreign central banks of issue, foreign tax-exempt organizations, foreign private foundations, and governments of U.S. territories.).
- W8IMY - Certificate of Foreign Intermediary, Foreign Flow-Through Entity, or Certain U.S. Branches for U.S. Tax Withholding and Reporting.
- W9 - United States entity or U.S. citizen or resident.
Instructions for Submitting a Foreign Vendor Registration
- Click this hyperlink to send the email to the Vendor Data Management Unit (VDMU).
- Fill out the appropriate IRS W8 form listed above and attach it to the email.
- Prepare the email with the subject line Foreign Vendor Registration for (insert Entity Name).
- Include the following information in the body of the email:
- OWNER/CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER: Name, title, phone number, and email addressof the Owner or Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the entity. Owner/CFO’s email should be cc’d on the registration email.
- CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER/DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS: Name, title, phone number, and email address of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Director of Operations, or Accountant of the entity. CEO/COO/COO/Accountant’s email should be cc’d on the registration email.
As noted above, be sure to include the emails for these individuals as a cc: in the email you send to VDMU.
- Reason for Registration: In the email body, provide the reason(s) you are seeking a vendor relationship with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Please be specific.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Contact or Agency: Include the name and email address of any individual or Commonwealth agency that your entity desires to do business with. Please be specific.
All correspondence will be made via email. Emails received from VDMU will end in @pa.gov. Be sure to check your junk/spam folders for emails from @pa.gov. The workflow turn-around timeframe is approximately 7-10 business days.
The Payable Services Call Center is open Monday through Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm EST and may be reached toll free at 1-877-435-7363 or locally (U.S.) at 1-717-346-2676.