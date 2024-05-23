Sign Up for Direct Deposit and e-Remittance Notifications

Direct Deposit (ACH Payment)
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania policy now requires ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment.
- If you do not have a vendor account, return to the Vendor Registration page to register.
- If you are unsure of your vendor account number, find it by looking up the number with the Supplier/Vendor Number Lookup Tool.
Procurement Vendors
(Vendor account numbers beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5)
- Procurement vendors must maintain bank account information via the PA Supplier Portal. A single bank account is permitted for procurement vendors.
- Instructions on updating bank account information: Add or Update Banking Information (PDF)
Non-Procurement Vendors
(Vendor account numbers beginning with 6, 7, 8, or 9)
- Non-procurement vendors must maintain bank account information by submitting the form below with a letter from the bank or a voided check.
- Direct Deposit Enrollment Form - Use this form to add a new bank account, change an existing bank account, stop an existing bank account, or add electronic addenda (online banking paperless payment remittance information) to your vendor record.
e-Remittance
The Office of the Budget offers three ways to receive paperless payment remittance information, which is the standard way to receive this information as paper-based remittances are being phased out.
- Email remittance
- Electronic addenda
- Self-Service Payment Lookup tool
Email Remittance
- This option allows you to receive remittance notification emails on or before the payment date.
- Emails are delivered to the person(s) or email account(s) of your choice by completing the sign-up form below. If this form is not completed, the remittance email will be sent to your email address used to send invoices to the commonwealth.
- If you have not updated your email delivery preferences, please complete the Payment Remittance Email Notification Sign-Up Form below and return it to our office using the email submit function located on the form. Two email addresses are available.
Remittance Email Notification Sign-Up Form
Electronic Addenda
- The ACH (Automated Clearing House) Addenda record option allows additional information (vendor's invoice number) to be sent to your financial institution along with the payment.
- This information is viewable on your transaction history and/or statement to allow for better reconciliation of your accounts receivable balances.
- To sign up for Electronic Addenda, complete the form below.
Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool
- The Self-Service Payment Lookup tool option allows you to view the most recent 60 days of information about:
- Invoices In Process
- Invoice Payments
You can also find the Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool on our For Vendors page.