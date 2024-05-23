Skip to main content

    FOR VENDORS

    Sign Up for Direct Deposit and e-Remittance Notifications

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania policy requires ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment and offers multiple e-Remittance options.

    Direct Deposit (ACH Payment)

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania policy now requires ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment.

    Procurement Vendors

    (Vendor account numbers beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5)

    • Procurement vendors must maintain bank account information via the PA Supplier Portal.  A single bank account is permitted for procurement vendors.

    Non-Procurement Vendors

    (Vendor account numbers beginning with 6, 7, 8, or 9)

    • Non-procurement vendors must maintain bank account information by submitting the form below with a letter from the bank or a voided check. 
    • Direct Deposit Enrollment Form - Use this form to add a new bank account, change an existing bank account, stop an existing bank account, or add electronic addenda (online banking paperless payment remittance information) to your vendor record.

     

    e-Remittance

    The Office of the Budget offers three ways to receive paperless payment remittance information, which is the standard way to receive this information as paper-based remittances are being phased out.

    1. Email remittance
    2. Electronic addenda
    3. Self-Service Payment Lookup tool

    Email Remittance

    • This option allows you to receive remittance notification emails on or before the payment date. 
    • Emails are delivered to the person(s) or email account(s) of your choice by completing the sign-up form below.  If this form is not completed, the remittance email will be sent to your email address used to send invoices to the commonwealth. 
    • If you have not updated your email delivery preferences, please complete the Payment Remittance Email Notification Sign-Up Form below and return it to our office using the email submit function located on the form.  Two email addresses are available. 

    Remittance Email Notification Sign-Up Form

    View e-remittance email example (PDF)

    Electronic Addenda

    • The ACH (Automated Clearing House) Addenda record option allows additional information (vendor's invoice number) to be sent to your financial institution along with the payment. 
    • This information is viewable on your transaction history and/or statement to allow for better reconciliation of your accounts receivable balances. 
    • To sign up for Electronic Addenda, complete the form below. 

    Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool

    • The Self-Service Payment Lookup tool option allows you to view the most recent 60 days of information about:
      • Invoices In Process
      • Invoice Payments

    You can also find the Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool on our For Vendors page.

     

    Contact Us
    Visit our For Vendors page

     

     

