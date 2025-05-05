Skip to main content

    FOR VENDORS

    Update My Vendor Banking Account Information

    Procedures differ for different types of vendors, so please see below.

    NOTICE: ACH is required

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania policy now requires ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment.

    How to Update My Vendor Banking Account Information

    Procurement Vendors

    (Vendor account numbers beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5)

    Non-Procurement Vendors

    (Vendor account numbers beginning with 6, 7, 8, or 9)

    • Non-procurement vendors must maintain bank account information by submitting the form below with a letter from the bank or a voided check. 
    • Direct Deposit Enrollment Form - Use this form to add a new bank account, change an existing bank account, stop an existing bank account, or add electronic addenda (online banking paperless payment remittance information) to your vendor record.

     

