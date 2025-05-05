How to Update My Vendor Banking Account Information
Procurement Vendors
(Vendor account numbers beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5)
- Procurement vendors must maintain bank account information via the PA Supplier Portal. A single bank account is permitted for procurement vendors.
- Instructions on updating bank account information: Add or Update Banking Information (PDF)
Non-Procurement Vendors
(Vendor account numbers beginning with 6, 7, 8, or 9)
- Non-procurement vendors must maintain bank account information by submitting the form below with a letter from the bank or a voided check.
- Direct Deposit Enrollment Form - Use this form to add a new bank account, change an existing bank account, stop an existing bank account, or add electronic addenda (online banking paperless payment remittance information) to your vendor record.