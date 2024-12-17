Request Help Understanding & Enrolling in Medicare and Filing Appeals

Get Local Help with Medicare

PA MEDI is a statewide service operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and is the known and trusted local resource for Medicare help. All services are free and confidential and delivered by specially trained certified counselors through Pennsylvania’s 52 local Area Agencies on Aging.

PA MEDI provides free, unbiased personalized help with detailed information about:

Original Medicare

Medigap (Medicare supplement)

Medicare Advantage plans

Prescription drug plans

Enrollment assistance

Medicare rules, notices, and billing concerns

Medicare financial assistance programs

Medicare appeals

Long-term care insurance

Coordination of benefits

PA MEDI provides easy-to-understand, objective help and information for those on Medicare, their families, and caregivers. PA MEDI does NOT sell or recommend Medicare insurance products, insurance agents, or brokers.