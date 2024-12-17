Register for Adult Day Center Online Director Training

Purpose of the Adult Day Services Online Director Training Course



This course helps adult day center directors understand the rules and what's expected when running a center for adults. All directors and staff that manage a center in the director’s absence must take the course. Newly hired directors must complete the course within 3 months of employment as a center director. Other staff may also take the course.

The training course is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Aging Learning Management System (PDA LMS) website and covers the majority of the requirements set forth in 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 11.

The following topics are part of the training:

General Provisions

Licensing



Policies and Procedures



Staffing



Services



Physical Site and Fire Safety



Client Records

The entire course averages 4.25 hours and will count toward additional hours of training as specified in regulation § 11.33. Please keep a copy of the certificate of completion with the center’s training records.

For unlicensed centers, they will first need to submit an application for Adult Day Center licensing before individuals are granted access to the PDA-LMS website.

Instructions for Accessing the PDA LMS



PDFs on this page may contain features such as electronic signature, fillable fields and auto-submit options that may not be available when viewed on a web browser (such as Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Internet Explorer etc.) To access the full functionality of the PDFs, download and open in a suitable PDF viewer such as Adobe Acrobat Reader DC. Download Adobe Acrobat Reader DC

Existing Account Instructions:

Go to the homepage - www.pda-lms.org Select 'User Login' Enter your email address, password, and select 'Login' Select 'Course Catalog' from the dashboard Find and select 'Older Adult Daily Living Center (OADLC)' Select 'Older Adult Daily Living Center (OADLC)' Online Training

Review the Introduction Module first



New Account Instructions:

If account is requested at time of Adult Day Center (ADC) application:

Complete the online form for Older Adult Daily Living Center Online Director Training. Submit to PDA along with remaining application packet forms.

If account is requested subsequent to submission of ADC application packet:

A PDA-licensed ADC may request access for newly hired or back-up Director staff by completing and submitting an online Older Adult Daily Living Center (OADLC) Online Director Training Registration Form.

Note: Instructions and follow-up steps provided at the top of the form.

Questions

If you have questions regarding your account, please contact the PDA LMS Help Center by emailing helpcenter@pda-lms.org.