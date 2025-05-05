Skip to main content

    Health and Wellness

    Register for a Strength, Balance and Exercise Program for Older Adults

    An eight session program, for older adults 60 years and older, consisting of either a two-session per week program over four weeks or a one session per week program over eight weeks. 

    The Healthy Steps in Motion Program

    This falls prevention exercise program is offered to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is taught by Certified Workshop Leaders and is designed for people of all fitness levels. It consists of eight sessions presented as either a two-session per week program over four weeks or a one session per week program over eight weeks. It starts with a warm-up, followed by strength and balance exercises and ends with a cool-down stretch. There are three levels of exercises, which enables participants to continue HSIM for as long as they like.

    Healthy Steps in Motion (HSIM) strives to reduce the risk of falling by:

    • Building body strength
    • Increasing flexibility
    • Improving balance

    HSIM promotes increased socialization and physical activities outside of the program among participants. Workshop Leaders are certified through classroom instruction with an exercise physiologist to teach any of the three levels of strength and balance exercises.

    The Commonwealth has 52 Area Agencies on Aging to service 67 counties. A variety of programs are offered through your local Area AAA. 

