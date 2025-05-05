Register for a Strength, Balance and Exercise Program for Older Adults

The Healthy Steps in Motion Program

This falls prevention exercise program is offered to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is taught by Certified Workshop Leaders and is designed for people of all fitness levels. It consists of eight sessions presented as either a two-session per week program over four weeks or a one session per week program over eight weeks. It starts with a warm-up, followed by strength and balance exercises and ends with a cool-down stretch. There are three levels of exercises, which enables participants to continue HSIM for as long as they like.



Healthy Steps in Motion (HSIM) strives to reduce the risk of falling by:

Building body strength

Increasing flexibility

Improving balance

HSIM promotes increased socialization and physical activities outside of the program among participants. Workshop Leaders are certified through classroom instruction with an exercise physiologist to teach any of the three levels of strength and balance exercises.