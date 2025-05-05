Skip to main content

    Register for a Healthy IDEAS Program

    Healthy IDEAS (Identifying Depression & Empowering Activities for Seniors) is an evidence-based program that integrates depression awareness and management into existing services provided to older adults in-person or video chat or by phone in their own home by local Area Agencies on Aging.

    ​Evidence-based Program to Help with Depression

    Depression, anxiety, and loneliness are not a normal part of aging and should not be considered as such. Healthy IDEAS (Identifying Depression & Empowering Activities for Seniors) is an evidence-based program that integrates depression awareness and management into existing services provided to older adults in-person or virtually/telephonically in their in own home by local Area Agencies on Aging. 

    The program promotes social connections for older adults experiencing isolation or loneliness that often occur with chronic illness and other losses later in life. Healthy IDEAS improves quality of life for older adults by: 

    • Screening for symptoms of depression and assessing their severity
    • Educating older adults and caregivers about depression
    • Linking older adults to primary care and mental health providers
    • Empowering older adults to manage their depression through a behavioral activation approach that encourages involvement in meaningful activities

    Older adults who participate in Healthy IDEAS may experience the following benefits:

    • Fewer symptoms of depression
    • Decreased physical pain
    • Better ability to recognize and self-treat symptoms
    • Improved well-being through achievement of personal goals

    Twenty-two agencies are currently implementing the program: 

