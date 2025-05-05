Register for a Healthy IDEAS Program

Evidence-based Program to Help with Depression
Depression, anxiety, and loneliness are not a normal part of aging and should not be considered as such. Healthy IDEAS (Identifying Depression & Empowering Activities for Seniors) is an evidence-based program that integrates depression awareness and management into existing services provided to older adults in-person or virtually/telephonically in their in own home by local Area Agencies on Aging.
The program promotes social connections for older adults experiencing isolation or loneliness that often occur with chronic illness and other losses later in life. Healthy IDEAS improves quality of life for older adults by:
- Screening for symptoms of depression and assessing their severity
- Educating older adults and caregivers about depression
- Linking older adults to primary care and mental health providers
- Empowering older adults to manage their depression through a behavioral activation approach that encourages involvement in meaningful activities
Older adults who participate in Healthy IDEAS may experience the following benefits:
- Fewer symptoms of depression
- Decreased physical pain
- Better ability to recognize and self-treat symptoms
- Improved well-being through achievement of personal goals
Twenty-two agencies are currently implementing the program:
- Active Aging, Inc. (Crawford)
- Aging Services, Inc. (Indiana)
- Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging
- Beaver County Office on Aging
- Berks County Area Agency on Aging
- Challenges: Options in Aging (Lawrence)
- Clearfield County AAA, Inc.
- Columbia-Montour Aging Office, Inc.
- Cumberland County Office of Aging & Community Services
- Delaware County Offices of Services for the Aging
- Experience, Inc. (Forest/Warren)
- Jefferson County AAA
- Lackawanna County AAA
- Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services
- Mercer County Area Agency on Aging
- Montgomery County Office of Senior Services
- Northampton County Area Agency on Aging
- Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging
- Philadelphia Corporation for Aging
- Pike County AAA
- Southwestern PA AAA, Inc. (Fayette/Greene/Washington)
- Venango County Older Adult Services