Register for a Healthy IDEAS Program

​Evidence-based Program to Help with Depression

Depression, anxiety, and loneliness are not a normal part of aging and should not be considered as such. Healthy IDEAS (Identifying Depression & Empowering Activities for Seniors) is an evidence-based program that integrates depression awareness and management into existing services provided to older adults in-person or virtually/telephonically in their in own home by local Area Agencies on Aging.

The program promotes social connections for older adults experiencing isolation or loneliness that often occur with chronic illness and other losses later in life. Healthy IDEAS improves quality of life for older adults by:

Screening for symptoms of depression and assessing their severity

Educating older adults and caregivers about depression

Linking older adults to primary care and mental health providers

Empowering older adults to manage their depression through a behavioral activation approach that encourages involvement in meaningful activities

Older adults who participate in Healthy IDEAS may experience the following benefits:

Fewer symptoms of depression

Decreased physical pain

Better ability to recognize and self-treat symptoms

Improved well-being through achievement of personal goals

Twenty-two agencies are currently implementing the program:

