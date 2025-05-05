Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) - A Fall Prevention Workshop
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers this fall risk screening and prevention program to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is designed to raise awareness of falls, introduce steps on how to reduce falls, improve overall health, and provide referrals and resources.
Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) addresses many common causes of falls:
- Environmental safety
- Balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance exercises
- Nutrition
- Foot health
- Sensory deficits (vision/hearing)
- Side effects of medication
- Health status/disease states, including substance use
- The need to maintain an active lifestyle
- Social connectedness
- Mental and spiritual well-being