Evidence-based Program to Help with Diabetes Management

The Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP) is a 6-week workshop that meets for 2 ½ hours per week and helps older adults self-manage their diabetes. The program's evidence-based structure relies on the assumption that people with diabetes have similar concerns and problems. They must deal not only with their diabetes but also with the impact that diabetes has on their lives and emotions.



Interested individuals can register by calling the contact information for the session they are interested in. You may register for a program already in process.