Chronic Pain Self-Management Program
Pain is considered to be chronic or long term when the pain lasts longer than three to six months, or beyond the normal healing time of an injury.
The program covers the following topics:
- Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance
- Appropriate use of medications
- Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals
- Nutrition
- Pacing activity and rest
- How to evaluate new treatments