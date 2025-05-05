Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Health and Wellness

    Register for a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop

    A six-week workshop developed for people who have a primary or secondary diagnosis of chronic pain.

    Find a Program

    Chronic Pain Self-Management Program

    Pain is considered to be chronic or long term when the pain lasts longer than three to six months, or beyond the normal healing time of an injury.

    The program covers the following topics:

    • Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep
    • Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance
    • Appropriate use of medications
    • Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals
    • Nutrition
    • Pacing activity and rest
    • How to evaluate new treatments

    Find your local Area Agency on Aging

    The Commonwealth has 52 Area Agencies on Aging to service 67 counties. A variety of programs are offered through your local Area AAA. 

    Area Agencies on Aging