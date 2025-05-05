Skip to main content

    Health and Wellness

    Register for a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

    A six-week workshop that meets for 2 ½ hours per week and helps older adults self-manage their chronic conditions.

    Find a Program

    Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

    Research has shown that individuals with various chronic conditions have similar concerns and problems. The goal of these workshops is to provide support and tools to help individuals deal not only with their disease(s) but also with the impact these diseases have on their lives and emotions.

    While the program focuses on chronic conditions as a whole, participants may living with one or more of the following:

    • Anxiety Disorders
    • Arthritis/Rheumatic Disease
    • Breathing or Lung Disease (e.g., Asthma, Emphysema, Bronchitis)
    • Cancer or Cancer Survivor
    • Chronic Pain
    • Depression
    • Diabetes (High Blood Sugar)
    • Heart Disease
    • High Cholesterol
    • Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)
    • Kidney Disease
    • Multiple Sclerosis
    • Malnutrition
    • Obesity
    • Osteoporosis (Low Bone Density)
    • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
    • Schizophrenia or other Psychotic Disorder
    • Stroke
    • Substance Use Disorder
    • Urinary Incontinence

    There are also evidence-based programs specific to Diabetes Self-Management and Chronic Pain Self-Management

    Find your local Area Agency on Aging

    The Commonwealth has 52 Area Agencies on Aging to service 67 counties. A variety of programs are offered through your local Area AAA. 

