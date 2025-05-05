Register for a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

Research has shown that individuals with various chronic conditions have similar concerns and problems. The goal of these workshops is to provide support and tools to help individuals deal not only with their disease(s) but also with the impact these diseases have on their lives and emotions.

While the program focuses on chronic conditions as a whole, participants may living with one or more of the following:

Anxiety Disorders

Arthritis/Rheumatic Disease

Breathing or Lung Disease (e.g., Asthma, Emphysema, Bronchitis)

Cancer or Cancer Survivor

Chronic Pain

Depression

Diabetes (High Blood Sugar)

Heart Disease

High Cholesterol

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)

Kidney Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Malnutrition

Obesity

Osteoporosis (Low Bone Density)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Schizophrenia or other Psychotic Disorder

Stroke

Substance Use Disorder

Urinary Incontinence

There are also evidence-based programs specific to Diabetes Self-Management and Chronic Pain Self-Management.