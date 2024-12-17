Register for a Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving (CTS)

A six-week workshop that meets for 2 ½ hours per week and helps older adults dealing with cancer.

Workshops are highly participatory. Mutual support and success build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Each participant is guided to tailor the workshop content to their own needs.

Techniques to deal with symptoms of cancer and its treatment, such as fatigue, pain, sleeplessness, shortness of breath, stress, and emotional problems such as depression, anger, fear, and frustration.

Physicians, registered dietitians, occupational and physical therapists, and other health professionals have reviewed all workshop materials.

Topics include: