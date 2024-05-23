Apply to the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Program

Why Share a Home?
Some people like the idea of having another person around the house. Others are looking for an affordable place to live or a way to supplement their income in order to meet household expenses. In some cases, it enables the older adult to remain in their home and community.
Homesharing offers the homeowner:
- Income to help with expenses
- A responsible tenant
Homesharing offers the home seeker:
- A private bedroom with agreed upon, shared common spaces
- Affordable rent
Homesharing may offer participants help with household tasks or other agreed upon services. It may also offer the home seeker reduced rent in exchange for services.
How does SHARE Work?
A homeowner and home seeker meet separately with the SHARE Housing Counselor to discuss needs and preferences, complete the application, and provide references.
The SHARE Housing Counselor will:
- Conduct reference and background checks
- Identify potential home share matches
- Introduce the homeowners and home seekers
- Coordinate the written homesharing agreement
- Oversee trial living periods
- Provide ongoing support during the term of the agreement
- Connect the participants to other community resources.
Who is Eligible?
Older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at-risk of homelessness, single-parents, or people simply wishing to share their lives and homes with others. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years of age and one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.
Allegheny County
Tina White
(412) 350-4254
DHS-AAAHouse@alleghenycounty.us
Bucks County
Shannon Walsh
(215) 303-2102
c-swalsh@buckscounty.org
Carbon County
Kellie Cummings
Carbon County Area Agency on Aging
(570) 249-1159
kcummingssharecoordinator@ptd.net
Crawford County
Gwen Smith
Active Aging, Inc.
(814) 336-1792 Ext. 165
gsmith@activeaging.org
Lackawanna County
Kecia Snyder
Lackawanna SHARE Housing Counselor
(570) 963-6781 Ext. 1306
snyderke@lackawannacounty.org
Lehigh County
Annette Rodriguez
(610) 936-2082
annette@lvactivelife.org
Monroe County
Kelly Foley
(570) 832-0538
kfoley@pikepa.org
Montgomery County
Tim Barr
(484) 682-7804
tbarr@fsmontco.org
Northampton County
Alberto Martinez
(484) 894-2961
alberto@LVactivelife.org
Northumberland, Union-Snyder Counties
Todd Kiger
(570) 238-2868
todd.kiger@ncaging.org
Pike County
Heather Dodd
(570) 832-5133
hdodd@pikepa.org
Wayne County
Christina Grape-Garvey
(570) 817-3236
cgrapegarvey@pikepa.org
Available SHARE Homes
This is a current list of available SHARE homes. The list is updated each month.
- Pittsburgh – Two furnished single bedrooms available; bedroom doors have lock and key for privacy when away from home.; shared areas: Living room, Kitchen, Laundry area w/Washer and Dryer); Woodland Avenue is a bus line for the (16B); there is street parking; 5-minute walk to churches, neighborhood store, a smile local cafe; short riding distance to shopping center. Private porch, back yard; wheelchair ramp on side of home leading to back entrance; multiple steps to enter he from Woodland Avenue entrance. Owner has a cat and is open to allowing a small pet.
- McKeesport – One single bedroom available (Furnished); in quiet residential neighborhood; shared areas: Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Laundry area w/Washer and Dryer); Street parking, Public transportation stop in front of house; 5-minute walk to a few churches; 5-minute drive to Grocery store, pharmacy; house has small private side porch, back yard.
- Pittsburgh – One bedroom (furnished), street parking, Access to Livingroom, Kitchen, Basement for Washer/Dryer); multiple steps to enter home; fenced-in-yard; Walking distance to public transportation, eateries, churches, 5-minute drive to Grocery store; pharmacy. Owner has a small dog and is not open to allowing other pets.
- Pittsburgh – Two bedrooms available Host has her own private bathroom, quiet residential street in the east end of Pittsburgh. Driveway with room for one car, plus front porch, and rear deck. Washer and dryer in basement. Accessible areas: living room, dining room and kitchen with open sitting room; bathroom (with shower). Both bedrooms are very sunny. One bedroom is smaller, with a twin bed, a small dresser and two closets. The larger bedroom has a queen bed, two bookshelves, a small dresser, chair and 1 closet. 5-minute walk to public transportation; The house has basic cable and Wi-Fi.
For Allegheny County, please contact Tina White at (215) 303-4254 or DHS-AAAHouse@alleghenycounty.us if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Quakertown – Host has an in-law suite with fully furnished living room, bedroom, kitchen, and full bathroom to offer in exchange for help caring for disabled son. Home has washer and dryer, large yard, private driveway, and parking. Looking for a non-smoker, non-drinker, someone quiet, and must have a minimum of a driver’s license. Family has one cat, a pony, and a donkey. Open to additional cat or dog on case-by-case basis.
- Quakertown – Host has two story end unit townhome. Washer and dryer located on second floor. Sharer would have partially furnished bedroom (no bed) on second floor and would share the full bathroom. Host has two dachshunds and an indoor/outdoor cat. Host willing to consider a small pet. No smokers, casual drinkers ok. Host is looking for contribution towards living expenses, companionship, and help around the host.
- Feasterville-Trevose – Host has fully furnished bedroom with bed, two dressers, and two nightstands located on second floor apartment. Apartment also has living room, dining area, and kitchen, and washer and dryer. Sharer would have a full bathroom located right next to bedroom, and host would only use to shower. (They have their own half bath.) Home is located on public transit route. Host is looking for contribution towards living expenses.
- New Hope – Host has single story rancher with finished basement. Home is located on a rural road, so sharer would not have access to public transit. Washer & dryer in basement. Host has one dog, not sure if he would be ok with more pets. Sharer would have a fully furnished bedroom with a private full bathroom. No smokers, and very, very occasional drinkers ok. Host is looking for contribution towards living expenses, companionship, and help with household projects.
- Telford – Host has a two-bedroom townhome with a fully finished basement for storage. Unfurnished bedroom is located on second floor with its own private full bathroom. Home has living room, kitchen, dining, and half bathroom located on first floor. There is also a balcony located off of living room. Host is a non-smoker and non-drinker and looking for the same. Host has one medium sized dog, 11 years old and blind. Host does not want any other pets. Host is looking for contribution to household expenses and help with rides and household chores.
For Bucks County, please contact Shannon Walsh at (215) 303-2102 or c-swalsh@buckscounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Jim Thorpe Area – Home Host looking for sharer. One bedroom on third floor. Sharer can have access to small living area on basement level with private bathroom and entrance as well. Laundry on premises. Located in a quiet part of town, access to local amenities and public transportation. Home Host has a cat, no additional pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living and assistance with housework.
- Albrightsville Area – Home Host looking for sharers. Two bedrooms available on bottom level in a bi- level home, with private bathroom, living area and exit /entrance. Laundry on premises. Located in development that offers many amenities such as security, pool and restaurant. Home Host has a dog, open to pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living and companionship.
- Lehighton Area – Home Host looking for sharer. One bedroom available on second floor. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry on premises. Located in a quiet part of town, access to local amenities and public transportation. Home Host has dogs, open to additional pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living.
- Lansford Area – Home Host looking for sharer. One room available on second floor. There is a stair glide on stairs. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry on premises. Located in town, access to local amenities and public transportation. No pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living.
- Lansford Area – Home Host looking for sharer. One room available on second floor. Shared bathroom and common areas. Laundry and parking on premises. Located in quiet part of town, access to local amenities and public transportation. Home Host has dogs, no additional pets. Home Host looking for contribution of living.
For Carbon County, please call Kellie Cummings, SHARE Housing Counselor at (570) 249-1159 or email kcummingssharecoordinator@ptd.net if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Meadville Area – Home host prefers no dogs, no smoking, is ok with responsible alcohol use, looking for a 60+ sharer, townhouse, with a 2nd floor bedroom and "bonus" room available, shared bath, laundry is available, is close to bus stop, parking is available if sharer has a car.
- Meadville Area – Home host with a cat, no smoker, second floor furnished set-up with private bath/laundry, Wi-Fi available, enjoys movies and jigsaw puzzles, close to town but sharer would need a car, off street parking.
- Meadville Area – Host looking for a 60+ sharer, has a second-floor furnished bedroom with a shared bath. Wi-Fi available. No smoking, ok with responsible alcohol use. Has three cats - preferred no additional pets. Within walking distance of bus stop, and off-street parking.
- Meadville Area – Home near Allegheny College, second floor full apartment. Host is looking for only a financial contribution. Prefers no smoking and responsible alcohol use. Host is private and prefers a quiet self-sufficient person, a small pet is acceptable. Within walking distance of bus stop, street parking only.
- Conneaut Lake – Host is a smoker, has a dog, looking for a sharer willing to assist with rental homes, would prefer no pets, no alcohol. Furnished room, shared bath. Within walking distance of downtown Conneaut Lake, off street parking. Willing to negotiate financial contribution in exchange for work.
- Conneaut Lake – Host is looking for someone to share a vacation home, host visits for 6 months of the year. Host would prefer no pets, no smoking, responsible alcohol use. Sharer would need own furnishings, second floor bedroom and shared bathroom. Within walking distance of downtown Conneaut Lake, off street parking
- Linesville Area – Host has a large two story farmhouse. Loft bedroom off the kitchen 15 steps/shared bathroom. No smoking or alcohol use, Sharer must love cats and dogs and be willing to live in a remote location, must have a car.
- Centerville Area – Host owns a mobile home, three steps to enter, private bath, laundry. Host has two small dogs, prefers no additional animals. Host enjoys flower gardens, bird watching and movies. Smoking/alcohol use in moderation. Remote location, host is willing to assist with basic transportation.
- Centerville Area – Host resides in a large two-story farmhouse, Second floor bedroom and private bath, laundry in basement. The host has a cat, no additional animals. Smoking/alcohol use in moderation. Sharer must be willing to help with cooking, cleaning, and laundry. Remote location sharer would need a car, host is willing to transport to appointments if necessary. Host is willing to accept help with chores in for a reduction in financial contribution.
- Centerville Area – Ranch style home in remote country setting, two steps to enter home. Shared bathroom, furnished bedroom. Host has a dog may be ok with a small dog. No smoking and no alcohol use. Due to location car is a must.
- Springboro – Host resides in a cape cod, with second floor bedroom, shared first floor bath, Wi-Fi available, no smoking, no drinking, Host has a small dog. Due to location a car is a must, (one mile out of Springboro). Host willing to negotiate financial contribution with a resource exchange for assistance with outdoor chores.
For Crawford County, please contact Gwen Smith at (814) 336-1792 Ext. 165 or gsmith@activeaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Scranton – Home Host looking for sharer. Two-story home with one bedroom on the second floor. Shared bathroom with two bedrooms currently occupied. Home host allows small pets. Home host allows smoking off the property. Street parking is available. Home is located near a hospital and grocery store and near a bus route. Host is looking for someone to help with light housekeeping, personal care and a contribution to living expenses.
- Old Forge – Home host is looking for sharer. Ranch style home with private bedroom and shared bath. Home host is accepting of a small dog, occasional moderate alcohol use, no smoking in the home. Host is looking for lawn care, snow removal, light housekeeping possible errands and a contribution to living expenses. Home is located within walking distance of the bus route.
For Lackawanna County, please contact Kecia Snyder at (570) 963-6781 Ext. 1306 or snyderke@lackawannacounty.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Allentown – Home host seeks a female home sharer. Nonsmoker and no pets. First floor furnished bedroom with semi-private bathroom. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses and resource exchange.
- Alburtis – Home host seeks a male/female sharer. Home host does have a physical disability. There are two cats in the home, no smoker. There is a chair glide in the home. Home has a second floor furnished bedroom with private bath and private parking. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses, companionship, and resource exchange.
- Coopersburg – Home host seeking home sharer. Nonsmoker and no pets. Second floor, unfurnished bedroom, and semi-private bath. Host is looking for contribution to living expenses, companionship, and resource exchange.
Please contact Annette Rodriguez at (610) 936-2082 or annette@lvactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Arrow Lake Area – Home Host looking for Sharer. No smoking, no drinking. One-bedroom, shared bath.
- Tatamy Area – Home hose seeking sharers for 1st floor bedroom. Free parking available. Financial compensation plus services. No pets.
- Easton Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. Second floor bedroom, parking on the street.
- Bethlehem Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. Second floor bedroom in condo. No pets, no smokers.
- Freemansburg Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation plus services. Second floor bedroom. Must be dog friendly.
For Monroe County, please contact Kelly Foley at (570) 832-0538 or kfoley@pikepa.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Pottstown – Senior host has a shared bathroom and a loft bedroom. Bedroom is located on third floor; balance of apartment is located on second floor. No pets, host has two cats and a bird. Non-smoker only. Interested in contribution toward living expenses.
- Souderton – Under 60 host has two-bedroom apartment with shared bath. She has three cats, turtles, fish. Interested in a contribution toward living expenses. Apartment is up one flight of stairs,
- Bridgeport – Under 60 host has a bedroom with shared bath located on second level of townhome. Host has a cat and doesn't want any additional pets in the home. Interested primarily in a contribution toward living expenses.
- Gilbertsville – Under 60 host has a bedroom with a shared bath located on second level of home. Interested in a contribution toward living expenses.
- Abington – Under 60 host has a two-bedroom apartment with a shared bath. Has a cat, will live with another cat. Interested primarily in a contribution toward living expenses.
Please contact Deborah Solodar at (484) 682-7804 or dsolodar@fsmontco.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Easton Area – Home host looking for sharer. Financial compensation plus assistance with maintenance and chores. Bedroom and bath on Second floor. Host is on oxygen. No pets. No smokers. Near buses and shopping areas.
- Bethlehem Area – Home host seeking. Seeking financial compensation and services for either bedroom or basement if seeker wants to renovate. Dog friendly. No smokers.
- Easton Area – Home host seeking sharer for financial compensation. No smoking or drinking, no pets. Must be independent
Please contact Alberto Martinez at (484) 894-2961 or alberto@LVactivelife.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Snydertown – Experience an historic town in the heartland of central PA. Home host inviting a home seeker in home for assistance with chores, and contribution to living expenses. Home host maintains a regular routine, enjoys cooking, exercising, and attending religious functions. Searching for a home seeker who shares similar interest. Home seeker wanting to engage in mutually satisfying activities and social interaction. Fully furnished second room available to home seeker. No smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol would be acceptable.
- Sunbury – Second floor bedroom available to home seeker in exchange for contributions to living expenses and assistance with household chores. Home host searching for a home seeker to aid with household task. Home host having difficulties in household completion and becomes tired when completing household task. Would be negotiable on the contribution to living expenses if home seeker is able to assist in completing household task. Home host accepting of small animals, would allow moderate drinking, and smoking outside. Can assist home seeker with transportation needs, and meal preparation.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Bushkill (Pine Ridge) – Host. Pets and indoor smoking permitted. Outdoor smoking and alcohol permitted. LBGTQ friendly. Host needs help with yardwork.
- Milford (Woodlands) – Host. Sharer must be 60 years or older. Smoking, alcohol, and pets prohibited.
- Bushkill (Ranchlands) – Host. Sharer must be 60 years or older. Outdoor smoking and cat permitted. Alcohol and dogs prohibited. Host only home on weekends. Families welcome.
- Bushkill (Pocono Mtn Lake Est) – Host. Host has three dogs. Possible dog permitted. Alcohol and smoking prohibited. No stairs.
- Milford (Shohola) – Host. Small pet negotiable. Smoking and Alcohol use Prohibited. Home entrance up set up stairs.
- Bushkill (Pine Ridge) – Host with live-in spouse. Small Pets negotiable. Smoking prohibited; alcohol permitted within reason.
For Pike County, please contact Heather Dodd at hdodd@pikepa.org or (570) 832-5133 if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- Selinsgrove - Home host seeking home seeker for significant resources exchange. Home host demonstrating age related difficulties, which has made completing larger task more of challenge. Home host looking to increase companionship in the home and engage in mutually satisfying activities. Accepting of variety of different lifestyles. Home sharer would need to be able to operate a riding lawn mower. Contribution to living expenses is negotiable on the ability of home sharer to complete resources exchange requested by home host. Outdoor smoking and moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Home is nestled in scenic country setting that any outdoors person could enjoy.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
Available Hosts:
- West Milton – Home host seeking home seeker for in-home support and transportation to medical appointments. Home host works full-time from home. Home host suffered an unfortunate medical event, which has caused blindness in peripheral vision. Seeking home seeker that can assist with everyday living tasks. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to assist with transportation needs. No smokers, moderate consumption of alcohol acceptable. Would have furnished room with cable TV and all the amenities of the common areas would be available to home seeker.
For Northumberland and Union/Snyder Counties, please contact Todd Kiger at (570) 495-2372 or todd.kiger@ncaging.org if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024
·Available Hosts:
- Moscow – Host looking for sharer. Outdoor smoker, alcohol and cat permitted. Host has a pet cat. Sharer will have their own bathroom.
- Waymart – Host has a farmhouse on scenic dairy farm. Second floor bedroom with private bath. Contribution to household expenses requested, along with some assistance with errands and companionship. Host has two outside dogs, besides many cows.
- Honesdale – Host has ranch-style home near Honesdale High School. One bedroom with shared bath. Pets and outdoor smoking allowed. Companionship, some cooking, help with errands, and assistance with housework, laundry and yard work is desired.
- Honesdale – Host has a lovely Victorian home, close to library, hospital, and local businesses. No pets or smoking; alcohol permitted. Sharer will have private living quarters on the third floor, including bedroom and bathroom. Financial contribution for household expenses requested.
- Waymart – Host has scenic rural home. Outdoor smoking and alcohol permitted. Handicapped accessible. Dog prohibited, but host has a service dog.
For Wayne County, please contact Christina Grape-Garvey at cgrapegarvey@pikepa.org or (570) 817-3236 if you are looking for more information about the SHARE Housing Program.
Updated: November 2024