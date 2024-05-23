Apply to the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) Program

Why Share a Home?



Some people like the idea of having another person around the house. Others are looking for an affordable place to live or a way to supplement their income in order to meet household expenses. In some cases, it enables the older adult to remain in their home and community.



Homesharing offers the homeowner:

Income to help with expenses



A responsible tenant



Homesharing offers the home seeker:

A private bedroom with agreed upon, shared common spaces

Affordable rent

Homesharing may offer participants help with household tasks or other agreed upon services. It may also offer the home seeker reduced rent in exchange for services.

How does SHARE Work?

A homeowner and home seeker meet separately with the SHARE Housing Counselor to discuss needs and preferences, complete the application, and provide references.

The SHARE Housing Counselor will:

Conduct reference and background checks

Identify potential home share matches



Introduce the homeowners and home seekers



Coordinate the written homesharing agreement



Oversee trial living periods



Provide ongoing support during the term of the agreement

Connect the participants to other community resources.

Who is Eligible?



Older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at-risk of homelessness, single-parents, or people simply wishing to share their lives and homes with others. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years of age and one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.