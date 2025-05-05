PACE and PACENET - Prescription Assistance Program

PACE and PACENET work with Medicare Part D plans and other prescription drug plans such as retiree/union coverage, employer plans, Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO) and Veterans’ Benefits (VA) to lower out-of-pocket costs for medications.

As of February 2022, PACENET income limits increased by $6,000. Residents who were not eligible in the past, may now be eligible with the new income limits in place.

Eligibility



PACE and PACENET eligibility is determined by your previous calendar year’s income.



Must be 65 years of age or older

Must be a Pennsylvania resident for at least 90 days prior to the date of application

Cannot be enrolled in the Department of Human Service's Medicaid prescription benefit

Income requirements are based on previous year gross income

PACE Income Limits

For a single person, total income must be $14,500 or less



For a married couple, combined total income must be $17,700 or less



PACENET Income Limits