of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Social and Life Services

    Apply for the PACE Clearinghouse Program

    The Clearinghouse is a program supported by PACE. It helps adults in Pennsylvania who are 18 years or older with social and life services. They recommend local, state, and national resources based on what each person needs.

    Get connected

    Medical and Prescription Programs

    • Programs to assist with medication and medical expenses
    • Medical and dental clinics with sliding-scale and no cost services
    • Medicare, Medicaid, Medical Assistance, Veteran's benefits and other private plans
    • Local rehabilitation, counseling, and support groups

    Food Programs

    • Local food pantries and sources of meal assistance
    • SNAP and food stamp programs

    Housing Assistance

    • Program available through state and federal agencies
    • Rental properties, shelters and transitional housing
    • Utility assistance programs

    Employment

    • Listing of employers and temp agencies
    • Online employment applications
    • Training programs

    • Local bus lines and transportation assistance programs
    • Legal aid
    • Furniture and clothing donation programs to obtain household and personal products

    Eligibility

    To use the Clearinghouse program persons must be Pennsylvania residents and be over the age of 18. There is no defined income limit. Each program and service has specific income guidelines. Trained staff will review and explain each program's guidelines. 

    Is there a fee?

    The Clearinghouse does not charge a fee. However, some assistance programs have fees which will be discussed prior to enrollment. 

    How to Apply

    You can apply to the Clearinghouse by phone, online application or email.

    Apply by Phone

    Call to apply by phone, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., after hours voicemail is available.

    1-800-955-0989

    Online Application

    Complete an online application by visiting the PACE website.

    Email the Clearinghouse

    Send an email to apply.