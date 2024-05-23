Resources for Pennsylvanians

Overview
The State Library of Pennsylvania welcomes all who want to learn about its resources. It encourages everyone to explore its services and collections.
The Library's basic mission is to provide and preserve the stories of Pennsylvania while also providing assistance to the Commonwealth government. Our collection is particularly strong in the fields of public administration, economics, political science, statistics, education, public services, as well as North American, United States and Pennsylvania history.
Chat with a Librarian
The Chat with a Librarian service is a part of POWER Library. Chat, email, or text with a librarian 24/7.
¿Necesitas ayuda en español? ¡Haga clic aquí para conectarse!