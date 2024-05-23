Skip to main content

    Verify Potentially Fraudulent Department of Revenue Contact

    If you suspect fraud by someone claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, call the Customer Experience Center at 717-425-2495 ext. 72267. First, provide the name and phone number of the person who contacted you. Then, the representative will help you with questions, including where to send the requested information.

    An authorized Pennsylvania Department of Revenue staff member will be able to determine if the contact you received was legitimate. For consumer alert information from the IRS, click here.

    Private Collection Agencies

    The Department of Revenue may use private collection agencies to assist with collecting non-filed returns and taxes from delinquent taxpayers who have failed to make their payments to the department. Taxpayers are referred to a private collection agency after the taxpayer’s appeal rights have expired and a collection notice has been sent. In most cases, the department has made multiple attempts to collect from the taxpayer prior to referring a case to a private collection agency.

    Pennsylvania taxpayers should know that they may be contacted or receive notices from these agencies regarding their delinquent taxes.

