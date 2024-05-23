Request a Corporate Lien Certificate

Overview
A corporate lien certificate from the Department of Revenue shows a corporation's tax debts. These debts are legal claims on the corporation's property. Thus, third parties need this information for transactions. However, this certificate does not replace a corporate tax clearance or a bulk sale clearance certificate.
The corporate lien certificate will certify settled corporate tax obligations owed to the Commonwealth. This lien certificate is restricted to settled deficiencies, no mention is made of credits, if any, that may be available in the tax account.
Fees
Each request for a Corporate Lien Certificate costs $2.00. You can pay by check or money order.
- No need for overnight payments.
- For multiple requests, combine the fees. For example, a $10.00 check covers 5 requests.
Make payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Then, send them to:
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue
Corporate Lien Certificate Request
P.O. Box 947
Harrisburg, PA
17128-0947
The Address listed above is for payments only. Do not send any additional information with the payment. Allow up to 7-10 business days to receive the corporate lien certificate. The results will be sent back to you via email.