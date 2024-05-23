Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Report Tax Fraud

    Tax fraud is when someone tries to cheat the system by not paying the taxes they owe. This crime affects everyone in Pennsylvania because it takes away money needed for important services like schools and roads, so if you see something suspicious, it’s important to report it!

    Report tax fraud

    Overview

    Tax evasion is a crime that hurts all Pennsylvanians, because when taxpayers don’t pay their fair shares, it decreases the revenue available to fund essential state programs and services.

    Reporting tax fraud

    If you suspect tax fraud, report the activity directly to the PA Department of Revenue, including as much detail as possible.

    You can report it using the our official onine form. Include as much detail as possible. You can also contact us at: 

    Email: revocti@pa.gov

    Call: 717-783-4649

    Write to us at:

    PA Department of Revenue
    Bureau of Criminal Tax Investigations
    Strawberry Sq., 10th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17128

    You can submit tips anonymously, but documentation and supporting evidence are helpful to investigations.

    Report Suspected Tax Fraud Activity