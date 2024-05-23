It is extremely important to report identity theft as soon as you are aware of it. The Department of Revenue has a Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis. It helps taxpayers who may be identity theft victims.

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud, report it right away. If you find a fraudulent PA tax return or Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim filed using your identity, report it to the Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis.

Include as much detail as possible. Contact us at:

Email: RA-RVPADORFRAUD@pa.gov

Call: 717-772-9297

Write to us at:

PA Department of Revenue

Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis

P.O. Box 280607

Harrisburg, PA

17128-0607