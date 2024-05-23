Overview
Identity theft occurs when someone unlawfully obtains and uses another person's personal information, such as Social Security numbers or credit card details, to commit fraud or other crimes. This violation can lead to significant financial loss and damage to the victim's credit and reputation.
Safeguarding your information is a top priority for the Department of Revenue. The department uses various tools to protect taxpayers. They prevent others from filing false tax returns with stolen, personal information.
Reporting identity theft
It is extremely important to report identity theft as soon as you are aware of it. The Department of Revenue has a Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis. It helps taxpayers who may be identity theft victims.
If you believe you may be a victim of fraud, report it right away. If you find a fraudulent PA tax return or Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim filed using your identity, report it to the Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis.
Include as much detail as possible. Contact us at:
Email: RA-RVPADORFRAUD@pa.gov
Call: 717-772-9297
Write to us at:
PA Department of Revenue
Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis
P.O. Box 280607
Harrisburg, PA
17128-0607
Additional reporting options
In addition to reporting identity theft to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Fraud Detection and Analysis, there are other places you should report the identify theft to.
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov or by calling 1-877-438-4338.
- File a report with the local police.
- Report the incident to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 1-800-441-2555.
- File an Identity Theft Affidavit (Form 14039) with the Internal Revenue Service.
- Contact the fraud departments of the three major credit bureaus:
- Equifax: Visit www.equifax.com or call them at 1-800-525-6285
- Experian: Visit www.experian.com or call them at 888-397-3742
- TransUnion: Visit www.transunion.com or call them at 1-800-680-7289
- Close any accounts that have been tampered with or opened fraudulently.
Additional information
Additional information and tips to keep you and your family safe from identity theft and fraud.
If you experience one or more of the following indicators, identity theft may have occurred:
- Errors on your bank statement, credit card, or other account statement
- An unexpected drop or increase in your credit score
- Your regular bills or account statements do not arrive on time or at all
- You received a notice and you haven't filed a tax return yet or it's from another state in which you do not file
- You have received a refund check when you have not filed a return yet
- You receive a W-2 that you did not request or from an employer unknown to you
For more information on warning signs and preventing identity theft, visit PA Cybersecurity.
How can you protect yourself from identity theft? Check out the tips offered at PA Cybersecurity.
Be sure to always store and properly dispose of documents and files that have sensitive personal information and ask questions before sharing your personal information.
Cyber security is important for your children and parents as well. PA Cybersecurity has special tips to help protect those in your life that are the most vulnerable.