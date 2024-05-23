Register for Tax Seminars

2024 Tax Seminars
You can attend these seminars either in person or online. They cover personal income tax, sales tax, and business taxes. They also teach you how to use the department’s website to set up business accounts, file tax returns, and pay taxes.
Check out the schedule for the rest of 2024. It includes dates, locations, and contact information for the seminars.
|Dates
|Conference Location
|Sponsor
|Contact
|Sept. 24
Register Now
|Camp Hill Corporate Center
300 Corporate Center Dr.
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|PSTAP - Harrisburg
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Sept. 26
Register Now
|Aster Event Center
621 Grange Rd.
Allentown, PA 18106
|PSTAP - Lehigh Valley
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Oct. 17
Register Now
|DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
701 Penn St.
Reading, PA 19601
|PSTAP - Reading (Central Chapter)
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Oct. 22
Register Now
|Springfield Country Club
400 W. Sproul Rd. (Rte 320)
Springfield, PA 19064
|PSTAP - Philadelphia (Tri-County Chapter)
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Oct. 31
Register Now
|Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance Center
850 Cranberry Woods Dr.
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
|PSTAP - Pittsburgh
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Nov. 4
Register Now
|Virtual (1st Half)
|Wilkes University
|Margaret Petty
570-408-4460
margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
|Nov. 6
Register Now
|Virtual (2nd Half)
|Wilkes University
|Margaret Petty
570-408-4460
margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
|Nov. 7
Register Now
|Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre - East Mountain
600 Wildflower Dr.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
|Wilkes University
|Margaret Petty
570-408-4460
margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
|Nov. 21
Register Now
|Virtual
|PSTAP
|Sherry DeAgostino
800-270-3352
sherry@pstap.org
|Dec. 4
Register Now
|Virtual
|McDevitt & Kline
|Bill Kline
570-251-3805
william.kline@ceworkshops.com