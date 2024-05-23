Skip to main content

    Department of Revenue

    Register for Tax Seminars

    Tax professionals should join one-day seminars to learn about updates to state tax laws and rules. 

    2024 Tax Seminars

    You can attend these seminars either in person or online. They cover personal income tax, sales tax, and business taxes. They also teach you how to use the department’s website to set up business accounts, file tax returns, and pay taxes.

    Check out the schedule for the rest of 2024. It includes dates, locations, and contact information for the seminars.

    Dates Conference Location ​Sponsor Contact
    Sept. 24

    Register Now 
    		 Camp Hill Corporate Center
    300 Corporate Center Dr.
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		 ​PSTAP - Harrisburg
    		 Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    Sept. 26

    Register Now
    		 Aster Event Center
    621 Grange Rd.
    Allentown, PA 18106    		 ​PSTAP - Lehigh Valley
    		 Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    ​Oct. 17

    Register Now
    		 ​DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
    701 Penn St.
    Reading, PA 19601
    		 ​PSTAP - Reading (Central Chapter)
    		 ​Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    Oct. 22

    Register Now
    		 Springfield Country Club
    400 W. Sproul Rd. (Rte 320)
    Springfield, PA 19064
    		 ​PSTAP - Philadelphia (Tri-County Chapter)
    		 Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    Oct. 31

    Registe​r Now
    		 Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance Center
    850 Cranberry Woods Dr.
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066
    		 ​PSTAP - Pittsburgh
    		 Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    ​Nov. 4

    Register Now
    		 ​Virtual (1st Half)
    		 ​Wilkes University
    		 ​Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
    ​Nov. 6

    Registe​r Now
    		 ​​Virtual (2nd Half)
    		 ​Wilkes University
    		 ​​Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
    ​​Nov. 7

    Register Now
    		 ​​Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre - East Mountain
    600 Wildflower Dr.
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702​
    		 ​Wilkes University
    		 ​​Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    margaret.petty@wilkes.edu
    ​​Nov. 21

    Register Now
    		 ​Virtual
    		 ​PSTAP
    		 ​Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org
    ​Dec. 4

    Register Now
    		 Virtual
    		 ​McDevitt & Kline
    		 Bill Kline
    570-251-3805
    william.kline@ceworkshops.com