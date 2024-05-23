Make an Inheritance Tax Payment

PA Resident
Inheritance Tax payments need to be directed to the Register of Wills for the county in which the decedent resided. These payments are due upon the date of death and become delinquent after nine months. If inheritance tax is paid within three months of the decedent's death, a 5 percent discount is allowed.
Non-Resident
Inheritance Tax payments need to be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. These payments are due upon the date of death and become delinquent after nine months. If inheritance tax is paid within three months of the decedent's death, a 5 percent discount is allowed.
Non-Resident returns and payments must be submitted to:
PA Department of Revenue
Bureau of Individual Taxes
Inheritance & Realty Transfer Tax Division
PO BOX 280601
Harrisburg, PA 17128-0601
Payment Plans
If you are unable to pay in full, there are payment options available for your outstanding tax liability. Please contact the department using one of the options below:
Step 1: Send an email to RA-RV-CEC-DPP@pa.gov / 717-783-4294.
Include the following information:
- Your full name / decedents full name
- SSN or CC file number
- Your mailing address
- Phone number
- Number of months you are requesting
Step 2: Wait for a response.
If you don’t hear back within 48 hours, please check your spam and/or junk folder.
Step 1: Have your checking account number and bank routing number available.
Step 2: Call 717-425-2495, Ext: PAYPA (72972).