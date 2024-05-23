Skip to main content

    Emergency Management Grants

    Apply for an Individual Assistance Grant

    When the President declares a major disaster, this federal program help individuals, busineses, and homeowners recover.

    Who is Eligible?

    • Individuals
    • Businesses
    • Homeowners

    Must be directly affected by a disaster and have significant damages.

    How to Apply

    Apply online for assistance via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This help is only open and available for disasters declared by the U.S. President.

    Other help is oftentimes available for events that have not been declared by the President. For example, the U.S. Small Business Administration has lower thresholds for declarations, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency often applies for that assistance for local-level disasters.

    Access other help by contacting your county emergency management office.

     

    County Emergency Management Contact Info [PDF]

    About the Program

    Individal assistance is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management agency is here to help Pennsylvanians through the process.

    Email Us for Help with Individual Assistance