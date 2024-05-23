Skip to main content

    Apply for or Renew a Milk Dealer License

    Milk Dealer or Handler

    Any person, who purchases or receives or handles on consignment or otherwise milk within the Commonwealth, for processing or manufacture and further sale, within or without the Commonwealth, whether on behalf of himself or others, or both. A producer who delivers milk to a milk dealer or handler only shall not be deemed a milk dealer or handler. If a cooperative distributes or makes available on consignment or otherwise milk within this Commonwealth to stores, as defined in the Milk Marketing Law, or to consumers, as defined in the Milk Marketing Law, or to other milk dealers or handlers, as defined in the Milk Marketing Law, or acts as an agent for its members, it shall be deemed to be a milk dealer or handler as to that part of its business, and shall be governed by the provisions of the Milk Marketing Law applicable thereto. Such cooperative shall be governed by the applicable provisions of the Milk Marketing Law as to the prices at which it sells, markets, or bargains to sell or make available on consignment or otherwise milk within this Commonwealth to milk dealers, handlers and others.

    New applications and renewals of Milk Dealer Licenses must be completed online.
    You must set up a Greenport account to apply for or renew your license online.
    Instructions for setting up a Greenport account, finding the PMB security form, and accessing MARS are here.

    Instructions for completing the online Milk Dealer application are here.

    Instructions for completing the online Cooperative Milk Dealer application are here.

     