Pennsylvania State Archives

Request Research - Naturalization Records

According to the federal naturalization laws, any court of record within the United States had the power to conduct naturalization proceedings. The Pennsylvania State Archives holds the Pennsylvania Supreme Court naturalization records and the county court naturalization records for Erie, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Lehigh counties. All other court naturalization records are held by the federal, state, county, or municipal court that issued the naturalization certificate or their designated repository.