Records Request - Use of Reproduction

    ​Pennsylvania State Archives - Use of Reproduction

    Please consult with Archives staff to determine the appropriate image and document numbers or descriptions to use.

     

    A separate Use of Reproductions Permission Form must be completed for each distinct product (e.g., use of images in a book and in a video, or on a website and in an exhibit).

     

    Complete a separate image list for each different type of use or series of images (e.g.,use of one image on the cover of a book and other images inside a book should be listed on separate sheets); however, all uses for one product may be included on the same Use of Reproductions Permission Form (PDF). 

    Use of Reproductions Permission Form (PDF)

