Pennsylvania State Archives

Pennsylvania State Archives Scholars in Residence Program

The Scholars in Residence Program supports short-term, full-time research and study in collections maintained by the Pennsylvania State Archives.

The Scholars in Residence Program has a four-fold purpose:

to promote the interpretation of Pennsylvania history;

to encourage research that draws upon the Pennsylvania State Archives' collections;

to promote the dissemination of research findings to both the professional community of scholars and the public; and

to develop collegial relationships between scholars and Archives' staff.

Stipends are awarded for a period of up to four consecutive weeks at the rate of $800 per week. Residencies may begin June 1, 2024 and must be completed by September 30, 2024.

Proposals that address the State Archives’ interest in public policy, as well as those that focus on social history, the American Revolutionary War Era, the history of people underrepresented in the state’s historical record, including but not limited to minorities and women, are encouraged.





Applicants are encouraged to identify relevant State Archives collections, assess their availability and accessibility, and discuss their research agenda with appropriate staff prior to submitting a proposal.

Because the Commission is interested in making history meaningful and accessible to diverse audiences, applicants are encouraged to develop clear plans for sharing the results of their research with both the professional community and the public at large. Research that is likely to result in widespread dissemination through non-specialized publications, films, exhibitions, and other means is welcome, as is research with implications for the development and evaluation of public policy.