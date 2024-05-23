File a PENNVEST Right to Know Request

The Agency Open Records Officer (AORO) may respond by giving a requester access to inspect a record. It can be done electronically or as the Agency has it. This can be done by:

Giving access in the Agency's offices, Sending a copy, or Telling the requester the record is online.

Each option is a "response" under the RTKL. The Agency's notice to the requester is also a response. It can grant, deny, or partly grant and partly deny access to a record. The Agency may send written responses to requesters by United States mail, by hand, by fax, or by e-mail. Hand delivery can be in person or by delivery service.

The RTKL requires that PENNVEST responds to an RTKL request within 5 business days. If more time is needed to fullfill the RTKL request, PENNVEST may provide written notice to the requester , within 5 business days, that additional time will be required.

To calculate the end of the 5-day period, exclude the request day. The first business day if the 5 business day period is the Agency's next working day.