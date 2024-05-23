Request Reimbursement for PennDOT Local Project Delivery Expenses

A local project is a project on a road or bridge that is owned or operated by a local government. The project is funded by state and/or federal money. The money comes from the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

Do you oversee a local project and need to submit a reimbursement request? You can submit it through the Reimbursement Agreement System (RAS). This system helps reduce the processing time for your reimbursement request.

If you need help with your local project, or with submitting a reimbursement request for local project delivery expenses, reach out to a local project coordinator. Contact one in the regional office closest to you.