    Request Reimbursement for PennDOT Local Project Delivery Expenses

    Local governments in Pennsylvania can ask to get reimbursed for expenses related to transportation improvement projects. You can submit the request through the Reimbursement Agreement System. 

    Reimbursement Agreement System

    Overview

    A local project is a project on a road or bridge that is owned or operated by a local government. The project is funded by state and/or federal money. The money comes from the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

    Do you oversee a local project and need to submit a reimbursement request? You can submit it through the Reimbursement Agreement System (RAS). This system helps reduce the processing time for your reimbursement request.

    If you need help with your local project, or with submitting a reimbursement request for local project delivery expenses, reach out to a local project coordinator. Contact one in the regional office closest to you.

    Additional resources

