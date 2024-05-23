Apply for an Aviation Grant

PennDOT administers four grant programs for airport development:

Federal Aviation Block Grant Program

State Aviation Capital Budget Program — Transportation Assistance Program

State Aviation Development Program

State Real Estate Tax Reimbursement Program

Together, these programs invest approximately $35 million each year into airport development.

The department is dedicated to promoting, developing, and preserving Pennsylvania's airport system under Act 164 of 1984.

This includes helping all public airports. It also applies to privately-owned ones. It covers expanding development and tax relief for real estate.

These funds are crucial. They will be used to maintain, upgrade, and build new airport facilities. This helps ensure the growth of Pennsylvania's airport system.