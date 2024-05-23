Apply for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant

Overview
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program is an annually funded nationwide competitive grant program; a federal disaster declaration is not required.
BRIC will support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards.
This program awards planning and project grants, and provides opportunities for raising public awareness about reducing future losses before disaster strikes
The overall goal of this non-disaster grant is to reduce overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events, while also reducing reliance on federal funding in future disasters.
Who Is Eligible?
Only the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania may apply as an applicant.
Sub-applications must come from local governments or other eligible organizations; individuals cannot apply directly for the program.
For details on eligible project types and other details about the grant, take a look at the PEMA BRIC guidance.
When Can I Apply?
The BRIC program is an annually funded nationwide competitive grant program from FEMA. The application period PEMA set for BRIC fiscal year 2023 was November 13, 2023 until December 15, 2023.
Eligible entities may submit the PEMA Letter of Interest year-round to the PEMA State Hazard Mitigation Office to get on an annual listing.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant on FEMA GO.
Need help with your account? Head to FEMA Grants Outcome for Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants.