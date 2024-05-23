Apply for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant

Overview

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program is an annually funded nationwide competitive grant program; a federal disaster declaration is not required.

BRIC will support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards.

This program awards planning and project grants, and provides opportunities for raising public awareness about reducing future losses before disaster strikes

The overall goal of this non-disaster grant is to reduce overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events, while also reducing reliance on federal funding in future disasters.