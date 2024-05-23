Request a 911 Transcript from a Pennsylvania County

Overview
Pennsylvania has a county-based 911 system. This means each county is responsible for providing 911 service in its jurisdiction. PEMA does not have access to recordings of emergency calls.
How to Request
Contact the county in which the call was placed or visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website.
Request from County
- You can also access contact information by county in Pennsylvania. Simply filter by 911 office or county, or use the search bar.
- If you live in Philadelphia, please submit an email for 911-related records requests.
Request Via Open Records
Visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website for help with:
-
Instructions on how to file a request
-
Forms for completing the request
-
A list of frequently asked questions
-
A database of Open Records Officers searchable by jurisdiction
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law provides some protections for records or parts of records — except time response logs, pertaining to audio recordings, telephone, or radio transmissions received by emergency dispatch personnel, including 911 recordings.