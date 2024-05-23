Skip to main content

    Request a 911 Transcript from a Pennsylvania County

    Request an audio recording or information from a 911 call placed in Pennsylvania.

    Pennsylvania has a county-based 911 system. This means each county is responsible for providing 911 service in its jurisdiction. PEMA does not have access to recordings of emergency calls.

    How to Request

    Contact the county in which the call was placed or visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website.

    Visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website for help with:

    • Instructions on how to file a request

    • Forms for completing the request

    • A list of frequently asked questions

    • A database of Open Records Officers searchable by jurisdiction

    Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law

    Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law provides some protections for records or parts of records — except time response logs, pertaining to audio recordings, telephone, or radio transmissions received by emergency dispatch personnel, including 911 recordings.