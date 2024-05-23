Report A Hazardous Materials Spill in Pennsylvania

How to File an Initial Report
You must report a hazardous spill immediately. Here's how to take action:
Call 911. This response meets Local Emergency Planning Committee notification requirements. Calling 911 initiates emergency response personnel.
Call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.
Call the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center at PEMA headquarters at 717-651-2001. This response meets State Emergency Planning Committee notification requirements. Calling our Watch and Warning Center initiates other response activities.
For unknown reportable quantities, follow the reporting requirements above.
We'll also notify the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.