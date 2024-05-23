Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Report A Hazardous Materials Spill in Pennsylvania

    You must immediately report hazardous materials spills under Pennsylvania state law. Call 911, the National Response Center, or the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center.

    Call National Response Center
    Call Watch and Warning Center

    How to File an Initial Report

    You must report a hazardous spill immediately. Here's how to take action:

    • Call 911. This response meets Local Emergency Planning Committee notification requirements. Calling 911 initiates emergency response personnel.

    • Call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802. 

    • Call the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center at PEMA headquarters at 717-651-2001. This response meets State Emergency Planning Committee notification requirements. Calling our Watch and Warning Center initiates other response activities.

    For unknown reportable quantities, follow the reporting requirements above.

    We'll also notify the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. 

    Contact us

    Email us

    Email our hazardous materials division with questions about spill reporting.

    Email Us