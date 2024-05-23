Apply for a Radiation Emergency Response Fund Grant

Overview
The Radiation Emergency Response Fund provides money to 26 designated risk and support counties, municipalities, school districts, volunteer organizations, and state agencies.
What Can Funds Be Used For?
Funds can be for:
- Developing a detailed, fixed nuclear emergency response plan for areas surrounding nuclear electrical generation facilities
- Nuclear fabrication and away-from-reactor storage facility in the commonwealth
- Training and equipping of state and local emergency response personnel
- Periodic exercise of accident scenarios designated in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission emergency response plan
- Procuring specialized supplies and equipment
Who Is Eligible?
Eligible entities are those 26 designated risk and support counties, municipalities, school districts, and volunteer organizations that are in the emergency planning zone of each of the Commonwealth’s nuclear power plant facilities. Funding is also available to state agencies who support and have a role in the Radiation Emergency Response Program.
When Can I Apply?
The grant application period is in January of each calendar year.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.