Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Apply for a Radiation Emergency Response Fund Grant

    This grant provides for the development of a detailed nuclear emergency response plan for areas around nuclear facilities.

    Overview

    The Radiation Emergency Response Fund provides money to 26 designated risk and support counties, municipalities, school districts, volunteer organizations, and state agencies.

    What Can Funds Be Used For?

    Funds can be for:

    • Developing a detailed, fixed nuclear emergency response plan for areas surrounding nuclear electrical generation facilities
    • Nuclear fabrication and away-from-reactor storage facility in the commonwealth
    • Training and equipping of state and local emergency response personnel
    • Periodic exercise of accident scenarios designated in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission emergency response plan
    • Procuring specialized supplies and equipment

    Who Is Eligible?

    Eligible entities are those 26 designated risk and support counties, municipalities, school districts, and volunteer organizations that are in the emergency planning zone of each of the Commonwealth’s nuclear power plant facilities.  Funding is also available to state agencies who support and have a role in the Radiation Emergency Response Program.

    When Can I Apply?

    The grant application period is in January of each calendar year.

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

    Email Us