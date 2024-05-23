Apply for a Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant

Overview
This grant program makes federal funds available to plan for and implement sustainable cost-effective measures. The fudning is designed to reduce the risk to individuals and property from future natural hazards, while also reducing the reliance on federal funding from future disasters. It's offered in addition to funds provided through other federal grant programs for projects that support growing mitigation needs.
Who Is Eligible?
Local governments including municipalities and special districts that have approached their Congressional Representative and meet the criteria of the Notice of Funding Oppurtunity.
When Can I Apply?
Application periods typically open up in March and close in April.
How to Apply
Congressional representatives who have been approached by municipalities with mitigation project ideas can apply for this grant.
Representatives: Contact the State Hazard Mitigation Officer to begin the process.