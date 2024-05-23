Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Apply for a Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant

    This grant provides funding to reduce risk to people and property when it comes to future natural hazards.

    Overview

    This grant program makes federal funds available to plan for and implement sustainable cost-effective measures. The fudning is designed to reduce the risk to individuals and property from future natural hazards, while also reducing the reliance on federal funding from future disasters. It's offered in addition to funds provided through other federal grant programs for projects that  support growing mitigation needs.

    Who Is Eligible?

    Local governments including municipalities and special districts that have approached their Congressional Representative and meet the criteria of the Notice of Funding Oppurtunity.

    When Can I Apply?

    Application periods typically open up in March and close in April.

    How to Apply

    Congressional representatives who have been approached by municipalities with mitigation project ideas can apply for this grant.

    Representatives: Contact the State Hazard Mitigation Officer to begin the process.

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

    Email Us