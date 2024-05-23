Apply for a Nonprofit Security Grant

Overview
This program provides funding for physical and cybersecurity enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high-risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack.
What Can Funds Be Used For?
The grant program seeks to integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
This funding for eligible nonprofit organizations is generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements. See the 2024 Quick-Start Guide (PDF) for more information.
Who Is Eligible?
These nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply:
- Camps
- Community/social service organizations
- Educational facilities
- Event venues
- Houses of worship
- Medical facilities
- Museums
- Science organizations
- Senior centers/care facilities
- Shelters/crisis centers
This is not an exhaustive list. Expand the section below for more eligibility information.
Eligible organizations must meet the following criteria:
- Registered/recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization as described in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, Title 26 of the U.S.C., and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code. [Note: The IRS doesn't require certain organizations — such as churches, mosques, and synagogues — to apply for and receive a recognition of exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. These organizations are not required to provide recognition of exemption, but instead a letter of exemption.]
- Facility is located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- At a high risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack, based on the following:
1. Identification and substantiation of prior threats or attacks (from within or outside the U.S.) by a terrorist organization, network, or cell against the applicant based on ideology, beliefs, or mission.
2. Symbolic value of the site(s) as a highly recognized regional and/or national or historical institution(s) that renders the site a possible target of terrorism.
3. Findings from previously conducted threat and/or vulnerability assessments.
- Integration of nonprofit preparedness with broader state and local preparedness efforts. Learn more from your NSGP County Contact (PDF).
- Has a pending Unique Entity ID (PDF) that matches the applicant name and address on the grant's investment justification.
When Can I Apply?
Grant applications will reopen in spring 2025.
The 2024 applications are closed.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online. You'll need to upload all of the documents listed in the application instructions below with your application.
If you don't yet have one, you'll also need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.
1
Determine Your Program
Use the Program Designation by County Document (PDF) to determine the program for which you should apply.
2
Fill out the Investment Justification
Save this application to your device, then open it up: Investment Justification (PDF).
You'll need to develop a formal investment justification that adddresses each investment proposed for funding.
Security enhancements must be for locations that the nonprofit occupies at the time of application.
The investments/projects described must:
- Address an identified risk, including threat and vulnerability, and build or sustain a core capability identified in the goal
- Demonstrate the ability to provide enhancements consistent with the purpose of the program and guidance provided by FEMA
- Be both feasible and effective at reducing the risks for which the project was designed
- Be able to be fully completed within the three-year period of performance
- Be consistent with all applicable requirements outlined in the notice of funding opportunity.
3
Use the Proper Naming Convention
The Investment Justification must be uploaded using this naming convention:
- NSGP-UA: “FY2024_NSGP_UA <State Abbreviation>_<Urban Area>_<Nonprofit Name>"
- NSGP-S: “FY2024_NSGP_S <State Abbreviation>_<Nonprofit Name>
4
Include A Mission Statement
Each subapplicant must include a mission statement that recognizes the impact an organization's ideology, beliefs, or mission could have on the risk of terrorist threats.
Applicants need to self-identify as one of these four nonprofit categories:
- Educational
- Ideology-based, spiritual, or religious
- Medical
- Other
5
Include A Vulnerability Assessment
Each subapplicant must include a vulnerability/risk assessment on which the investment justification is based.
6
Include A Determination Letter
Include a 501(c)(3) Determination Letter or Letter of Exemption, if applicable.
County Contacts Get help with your vulnerability assessment from your county.
Self-Assessments Self-Assessments are acceptable. Learn more.
Western Area Fusion Center Email this center if you're located in one of these counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington, or Westmoreland.
-
Delaware Valley Intelligence Center Email this center if you're located in one of these counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery or Philadelphia.
What Happens After Applying?
Awards are determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We'll notify awardees at the local level after hearing from the federal government.
2024 Subrecipient Awards
The 2024 sub-recipient awards (PDF) have been announced.