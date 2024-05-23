Apply for a Nonprofit Security Grant

Eligible organizations must meet the following criteria:

Registered/recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization as described in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, Title 26 of the U.S.C., and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code. [ Note: The IRS doesn't require certain organizations — such as churches, mosques, and synagogues — to apply for and receive a recognition of exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. These organizations are not required to provide recognition of exemption, but instead a letter of exemption.]





Facility is located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

At a high risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack, based on the following:

1. Identification and substantiation of prior threats or attacks (from within or outside the U.S.) by a terrorist organization, network, or cell against the applicant based on ideology, beliefs, or mission.

2. Symbolic value of the site(s) as a highly recognized regional and/or national or historical institution(s) that renders the site a possible target of terrorism.

3. Findings from previously conducted threat and/or vulnerability assessments.