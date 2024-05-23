Overview
When communities adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations, they are eligible to join the National Flood Insurance Program, which provides affordable flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses.
How to Join
The National Flood Insurance Program is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Complete an application
Download and complete the federal application (PDF).
Adopt a resolution of intent
Agree to participate and cooperate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Adopt and submit a floodplain ordinance
Ordinance must meet or exceed minimum criteria.
Get Help
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency provides:
- Community assistance visits
- Contacts
- Mapping
- Technical Assistance
- Training