    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Join the National Flood Insurance Program

    Communities can join the National Flood Insurance Program to help their residents purchase affordable flood insurance.

    A flooded community with water past first levels of homes and up to the top of trees.

    Overview

    When communities adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations, they are eligible to join the National Flood Insurance Program, which provides affordable flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses.

    How to Join

    The National Flood Insurance Program is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

    1. 1

      Complete an application

      Download and complete the federal application (PDF)

    2. 2

      Adopt a resolution of intent

      Agree to participate and cooperate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    3. 3

      Adopt and submit a floodplain ordinance

      Ordinance must meet or exceed minimum criteria.

    Get Help

    The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency provides:

    • Community assistance visits
    • Contacts
    • Mapping
    • Technical Assistance
    • Training

     

     

    Contact Us

    Send us an email with questions about floodplain management in Pennsylvania.

    Email Us