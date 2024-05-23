Apply for a Homeland Security Grant

Overview
This federal grant program provides funds to support efforts to prevent terrorism and other catastrophic events, and to prepare the nation for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of the U.S.
How Can Funds Be Used?
One of the core missions of this grant is to enhance the ability of state, territory, local, and tribal governments to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks and other disasters and to strengthen homeland security preparedness.
Requirements:
- Funds must be used to enhance preparedness capabilities identified in the Stakeholder Preparedness Review against Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment target.
- All activities in allowable categories must be linked to core capabilities to further the national preparedness goal.
- Activities must fall under the following categories: planning, training, exercise, organization and management, and administration.
- Overall local and regional coordination, resource sharing, and collaboration.
Who Is Eligible?
Eligible entities are county governments within the respective Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Regional Task Forces as established following Title 35. Eligible entities must ensure and maintain the adoption and implementation of the National Incident Management System (NIMS).
When Can I Apply?
The grant application period is in the spring of each year, depending on the timing of federal appropriations/announcement. The grant application announcement will be sent via email to eligible entities.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.
DGM-01 Annual Inventory Report (XLS)
DGM-02 Signatory Authority Form (PDF)
DGM-03 Request for Project Revision (PDF)
DGM-06 Transfer of Canine Ownership (PDF)
DGM-07 Reimbursement Request (XLS)
DGM-08 Equipment Control (XLS)
DGM-10 Equipment Transfer Request (XLS)
DGM-11 Equipment Disposal Request (XLS)
DGM-12 Employee Monthly Time Record (PDF)
DGM-13 Corrective Action Plan Template (PDF)
DGM-14 Travel Expense Form (XLS)
DGM-15 Exercise Report (PDF)
DGM-16 Financial Status Report (PDF)
DGM-20 Expenditure Transfer Request (PDF)
DGM-24 Equipment Request Form (PDF)
DGM-26 Grant Encumbrance Verification (XLS)
DGM-27 BSIR Certification Final Report (PDF)
Environmental & Historic Preservation Form (PDF)
Course Instruction Request Form
Allowability Request Form (PDF)
Administrative Guide (PDF)
Adobe PDF Signature Instructions (PDF)
Grant Reimbursement Checklist (PDF)
Partner Portal Access (PDF)
Partner Portal Invoicing (PDF)
Partner Portal Project Modification (PDF)
Best Practices Protecting Privacy in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PDF)
User Guide: Equipment Request Tracker (PDF)
User Guide: Grants Reporting Tool