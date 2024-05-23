Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Apply for a Hazardous Materials Response Fund Grant

    This grant provides supplemental emergency preparedness funding at county and state levels.

    Overview

    Counties: Use this grant to better prepare for chemical emergencies. Funding is supported by chemical industry fees.

    Funds can be used for:

    • Preparing chemical emergency plans with local emergency planning committees and the chemical industry
    • Purchasing hazardous material response team equipment
    • Right-to-Know education for the public
    • Chemical industry awareness and compliance
    • Training and exercises

    Who Is Eligible?

    All county governments in Pennsylvania.

    When Can I Apply?

    Applications are currently closed, and open in January of each year.

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.

