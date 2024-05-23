Apply for a Hazardous Materials Response Fund Grant

Overview
Counties: Use this grant to better prepare for chemical emergencies. Funding is supported by chemical industry fees.
Funds can be used for:
- Preparing chemical emergency plans with local emergency planning committees and the chemical industry
- Purchasing hazardous material response team equipment
- Right-to-Know education for the public
- Chemical industry awareness and compliance
- Training and exercises
Who Is Eligible?
All county governments in Pennsylvania.
When Can I Apply?
Applications are currently closed, and open in January of each year.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.