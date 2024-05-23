Apply for an Emergency Management Performance Grant

Overview

The Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) encourages the development of comprehensive disaster preparedness and assistance plans, programs, capabilities, and organizations by the states and by county governments. Funds under this program are appropriated by Congress for allocation to the states by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The states, in turn, are responsible for subgranting these funds to county emergency management organizations for reimbursement of salaries and benefits. Grants are available on a 50 percent matching basis. More details about the EMPG grant can be found in the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program Administrative Guide.

Funds can be used for: