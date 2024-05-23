Apply for an Emergency Management Performance Grant

Overview
The Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) encourages the development of comprehensive disaster preparedness and assistance plans, programs, capabilities, and organizations by the states and by county governments. Funds under this program are appropriated by Congress for allocation to the states by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The states, in turn, are responsible for subgranting these funds to county emergency management organizations for reimbursement of salaries and benefits. Grants are available on a 50 percent matching basis. More details about the EMPG grant can be found in the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program Administrative Guide.
Funds can be used for:
- Having a dedicated staff to conduct and coordinate emergency management activities
- Preparing and maintain comprehensive Emergency Operations Plans (EOP) that address relevant hazards
- Ensuring that all members of the emergency response organization receive the necessary training
- Ensuring that there is an aggressive exercise program that provides a means to evaluate and test plans, people, procedures, equipment, etc.
- Applying the results and lessons learned from self assessments, deficiencies identified during the conduct of exercises, EOP reviews, and post-disaster response critiques to improve the jurisdiction's emergency response capabilities
Who Is Eligible?
Eligible entities are all county governments within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
When Can I Apply?
The Emergency Management Performance Grant applications usually open in spring.
Award notification is provided to localities after PEMA receives the formal award from the federal agency. Timing is generally around August/September, depending on the timing of the federal award.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.