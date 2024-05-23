Become an Emergency Management Agency Instructor

Overview
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency accredits instructors.
How to Apply
Apply to instruct federal G-Series courses (PDF) in Pennsylvania:
-
1
Fill out application
Fill out the instructor application (PDF).
-
2
Fill out the Code of Conduct
Fill out the instructor Code of Conduct (PDF).
-
3
Submit materials
Email the completed application, code of conduct, and required documentation to us.
Request An Upgrade
Upgrade your instructor credentials by completing the upgrade request and emailing it to us.