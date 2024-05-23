Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Become an Emergency Management Agency Instructor

    Get accredited to teach Federal Emergency Management courses in Pennsylvania.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency accredits instructors.

    How to Apply

    Apply to instruct federal G-Series courses (PDF) in Pennsylvania:

      Fill out application

      Fill out the instructor application (PDF).

      Fill out the Code of Conduct

      Fill out the instructor Code of Conduct (PDF).

      Submit materials

      Email the completed application, code of conduct, and required documentation to us.

    Contact

    Need help with professional training and development? Contact our Training and Exercise Division.

    Request An Upgrade

    Upgrade your instructor credentials by completing the upgrade request and emailing it to us.

    Instructor Upgrade Request Form (PDF)
