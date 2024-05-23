Apply for a Cybersecurity Grant

Overview
The federal government created the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program to provide funding to help state and local governments:
- Address cybersecurity risks
- Strengthen cybersecurity of critical infrastructure
- Ensure resilience against persistent cyber threats to services governments provide their communities.
What's Offered
Through this grant, the commonwealth offers the following services:
- Asset intelligence: Unified protection for connected devices in an organization through asset visibility and data-driven risk prioritization.
- Intrusion detection: Monitors systems placed on government networks 24/7 to identify attacks, alert key personnel, and report nationally on coordinated attacks.
- Security Awareness Services: Employee training on security best practices, identifying potential threats like phishing attacks, simulation phishing emails for training purposes, and penetration testing services.
- Security Incident and Event Management: Software to help identify, monitor, record, and analyze security events and incidents within a real-time IT environment.
When Can I Apply?
Local governments will be able to apply to the commonwealth to participate in cybersecurity projects identified by the committee. They cannot apply directly to the federal government for funding.
Additional information regarding opportunities will be made available following federal approval of the commonwealth’s cybersecurity plan.
We will provide you with more information to apply for 2025 funding at a later date.
Additional information regarding Cybersecurity Grant opportunities will be made available following federal approval of the commonwealth’s cybersecurity plan.
Please sign up for updates to stay current with the Cybersecurty Grant Program.
Apply Online
When applications open for the federal fiscal year, we will reach out to the eligible entities with further instructions on how to apply.
A Brief Program History
Pennsylvania formed an initial cybersecurity planning committee led by the commonwealth’s Chief Information Security Officer.
The committee is responsible for:
- Making sure Pennsylvania’s cybersecurity plan meets requirements
- Providing framework to improve how we respond to cybersecurity incidents
- Making sure government entities can continue operations and provide services to residents
The federal government gave out $185 million in funding in 2022, with up to $5.2 million for Pennsylvania.
With positive feedback from counties, Pennsylvania received requests to expand services to school districts and municipal/ city governments.
The federal government gave out $374 million in funding, with up to $10.4 million for Pennsylvania.
The federal government gave out $280 million in funding, with up to $8 million for Pennsylvania.