Apply for a Cybersecurity Grant

When Can I Apply?

Local governments will be able to apply to the commonwealth to participate in cybersecurity projects identified by the committee. They cannot apply directly to the federal government for funding.

Additional information regarding opportunities will be made available following federal approval of the commonwealth’s cybersecurity plan.

We will provide you with more information to apply for 2025 funding at a later date.

