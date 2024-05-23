Apply for the PA Fresh Food Financing Initiative

Eligible Applicants. Entities primarily engaged (70% or more of revenue) in the sale of staple and perishable food to consumers.

a. Entities that operate within Pennsylvania.

b. Entities that serve customers in underserved communities.

c. Entities that provide access to affordable, high-quality fresh food in these communities.

d. Entities that expand access to Pennsylvania-grown or processed produce, dairy, and meat products.

Food Enterprise: A business involved in the production, processing, and marketing of food products. It can include various types of businesses such as food production companies, specialty food processors, cooperatives, farmers markets, and farm-based enterprises which may be for-profit or non-profit that create value-added products.

Examples: Corner stores, convenience stores, neighborhood stores, bodegas, food hubs, mobile markets, co-ops, farmers markets, on-farm markets, direct to consumer businesses, urban farms, community gardens and food aggregation and processing centers with a direct connection to direct-to-consumer retail outlets.

Grocery Stores –A retail food establishment with one or more retail locations totaling more than 30,000 retail square feet but less than 100,000 square feet.

Large or Regional Anchor Supermarkets – A retail food establishment collectively totaling more than 100,000 retail square feet and operating more than one retail location.

Priority will be given to projects that increase business opportunities for:

i. Veteran-Owned Businesses

ii. Small and Diverse Businesses that are registered with the PA Department of General Services Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities

iii. PA Preferred Businesses with an active trademark license agreement.

iv. Businesses that have a fully implemented business plan.