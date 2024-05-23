Apply for Funding for the Organic Certification Cost Share Reimbursement Program

Overview
If you are a producer or handler of agricultural products, the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) reimburses up to 75% of the costs associated with maintaining or obtaining organic certifcation under the USDA's National Organic Program.
It covers up to $750 maximum reimbursement for each of the following categories:
- Crops
- Wild crops
- Livestock
- Processing/handling
- New crops
Additional resources:
- 2024 Organic Cost Share Letter (PDF)
- 2024 Organic Cost Share Application (PDF)
- 2024 Organic Cost Share Application (Fillable PDF)
Who's eligible
Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agency during 2024 and any program year after that.
Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, including:
- Application fees
- Inspection costs
- Fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements
- Travel expenses for inspectors
- User fees
- Sales assessments
- Postage
How to apply
You need to complete the application for reimbursement.
- 2024 Organic Cost Share Application (PDF)
- 2024 Organic Cost Share Application (Fillable PDF)
To complete the application, you need the following information:
- Name and title of everyone completing the application
- Name of everyone listed on the organic certificate or renewal certificate
- Owner contact information
- Circle certification or renew of certification
- Attach proof of payment for certification costs
To apply, you can fill out the fillable PDF and submit it via email to either:
You can also print out the application and mail it to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
ATTN: Michele Brookins
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Contact us
Michele Brookins
717-787-5319
RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov