Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Funding for the Organic Certification Cost Share Reimbursement Program

    If you are a producer or handler of agricultural products, the Organic Certification Cost Share Program reimburses up to 75% of the costs associated with organic certifcation.

     

    You can fill out the PDF and submit it via email for reimbursement.

    Fill out application
    Email application

    Overview

    If you are a producer or handler of agricultural products, the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) reimburses up to 75% of the costs associated with maintaining or obtaining organic certifcation under the USDA's National Organic Program.

    It covers up to $750 maximum reimbursement for each of the following categories:

    • Crops
    • Wild crops
    • Livestock
    • Processing/handling
    • New crops

     

    Who's eligible

    Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agency during 2024 and any program year after that. 

    Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, including:

    • Application fees
    • Inspection costs
    • Fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements
    • Travel expenses for inspectors
    • User fees
    • Sales assessments
    • Postage

    How to apply

    You need to complete the application for reimbursement. 

    To complete the application, you need the following information:

    • Name and title of everyone completing the application
    • Name of everyone listed on the organic certificate or renewal certificate
    • Owner contact information
    • Circle certification or renew of certification
    • Attach proof of payment for certification costs 

    To apply, you can fill out the fillable PDF and submit it via email to either:

    You can also print out the application and mail it to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
    ATTN: Michele Brookins
    2301 North Cameron Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

     

    Contact us