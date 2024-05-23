Apply for a New Kennel License

- Out-of-State Dealer List (PDF)
If you work with an out-of-state kennel not on this list, please contact us at 717-787-3062.
- There are two types of kennels non-commercial and commercial which have differing requirements. A non-commercial kennel type includes the following kennel types: Rescue Network Kennel, Research Kennel, Pet Shop Kennel, Private Kennel, Kennel (a breeder who only sells retail and transfers ownership of no more than 60 dogs in a calendar year), Dealer Kennel, Humane Society, Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Municipal Holding Pen, or Service Dog Kennel. A commercial kennel type is a kennel that breeds and whelps dogs and either transfers ownership of more than 60 dogs in a calendar year or anything wholesale, or both.
- Types of kennel licenses by definition
- Only applications submitted with the current year on them will be accepted.
About Kennel Licenses
- Any person who keeps or operates a kennel shall, on or before January 1 of each year, apply to the department for the appropriate type and class of kennel license. Kennels shall be classified by type, and the fee for the license shall be determined by the kennel type, the number of dogs housed, kept, harbored, boarded, sheltered, sold, given away or transferred in or by the kennel during the previous year.
- A person who did not keep or operate a kennel during the previous year shall apply for the type and class of kennel the person expects to operate during the calendar year.
- A person operating a kennel who changes the type or classification of kennel due to an increase in the number of dogs housed, kept, harbored, boarded, sheltered, sold, given away or transferred in or by the kennel during any calendar year shall, within seven days of the increase, apply to the department for the appropriate type and class of kennel license.
- The application forms and kennel licenses shall be as designated by the secretary. A separate license shall be required for each type of kennel and every location at which a kennel is kept or operated. A kennel license is required to keep or operate any kennel. All kennel licenses shall expire on December 31. When two or more licensed kennels are operated by the same person at the same location, each kennel shall be inspected and licensed as required by law. The total number of dogs housed, kept, harbored, boarded, sheltered, sold, given away or transferred in or by all of the kennels operated by that person at that location shall be counted to determine whether those kennels meet the definition of "commercial kennel" in section 102, in which case each kennel must apply for, and be inspected and licensed as, the appropriate Kennel Class C type.
- The kennel classes and license fees can be found here
Laws and Regulations
Kennel Regulations – Chapter 21
Kennel Regulations Commercial Only – Chapter 28
Primary Dog Law Kennel Provisions in Act
- 207(g) applies only to non-commercial kennels
- (207(h) and 207(i) apply only to commercial kennels)
- Kennel closing, changing name or moving to another location.
- If a person that keeps or operates a kennel closes, changes its name or moves to another location, the person shall file an application with the secretary notifying the secretary of the move, closure, transfer or change of name. Upon approval by the secretary, which shall require an inspection and approval of the new facility, the kennel license may be allowed to remain in effect until the end of the calendar year at which time it shall be renewed in accordance with this act. If a kennel is closing, the secretary shall conduct a postclosure inspection.
- If your kennel is closing or changing ownership – you must fill out a closing application
- If your kennel is changing name, moving to a new location, or changing its type or class after already receiving the current years license – you must fill out a change application
